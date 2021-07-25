UPDATE: Two hospitalized after glider makes emergency landing on Utah beach

SUNDAY 7/25/2021 5:15 p.m.

LEVAN, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities say two people have been taken to the hospital after a glider crashed in central Utah.

Chief Deputy Brent Pulver of the Juab County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC4 the glider, unable to get enough altitude, made an emergency landing along the north beach of Yuba Lake near Levan.

The glider then crashed into a fence.

Both people aboard the glider suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

No other details are immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Plane makes emergency landing at Utah state park

