UPDATE: 1 dies in fiery plane crash near Powder Mountain, another severely injured

SATURDAY 05/29/21 11:00 a.m.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – According to the Weber County Fire District, one man has died and another was transported to the burn unit at a nearby hospital following an airplane crash, Saturday.

On May 29, multiple agencies were dispatched to 7739 East Horizon Run Road for reports of an aircraft down around 10:02 a.m.

As crews arrived, officials say the single-engine aircraft, which was carrying two adult males, was crashed near Powder mountain and had ignited a fire.

Officials say as crews attempted to recover the victims involved, one was found dead upon impact, and another was discovered alive but with severe second and third-degree burns and

was hoisted by Life Flight and flown by AirLife to the University of Utah Burn Center.

According to the Weber County Fire District, as the patient with severe burns was airlifted to be treated at an area hospital, firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames. Officers say the snow within the area prevented the fire from expanding and allowed for the crews to put it out immediately.

It is unknown at this time what caused the airplane to crash.

SATURDAY 05/29/21 10:02 a.m.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers and rescue crews are rushing to the scene of a plane crash, Saturday morning.

According to Powder Mountain Officials, a plane has crashed near 7739 East Horizon Run Road, which is located near Powder Mountain, thus closing off the Paper Airplane Trailhead.

The Paper Airplane trail is closed until further notice due to an on mountain airplane crash and potential fire danger.



Officials tell ABC4, the crash happened moments before 10:30 a.m.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash, or if there are any reported injuries as a result.

