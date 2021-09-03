Plane crashes near Hurricane City airport in southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado man is OK after his plane crashed in southern Utah late Friday morning.

Hurricane City Police say shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday, the plane crashed just south of the Hurricane Airport. Hurricane is located about 23 miles west of Zion National Park, 18 miles east of St. George, and 291 miles south of Salt Lake City.

The pilot, a 70-year-old Colorado man, was checked by paramedics at the scene and was found to be OK. Police shared the below photo of the plane, which appears largely intact.

A plane resting on the ground after crashing just south of the Hurricane Airport on Friday, Sept. 3. Hurricane City Police say the pilot is OK. (Hurricane City Police)

According to Hurricane City Police, the crash is under investigation but it is believed pilot error is to blame.

In August, three people were killed in a Davis County plane crash. The downed Cessna 182 was found in a very remote part of Session Mountain. In June, a plane crashed in Tooele County, killing a woman and her granddaughter. That crash sparked the Morgan Canyon Fire. Earlier that month, a man was killed after his plane crashed through the roof of a North Logan home.