UPDATE: Spanish Fork plane crash victim in critical condition, FAA investigating cause of crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Spanish Fork police, fire, and EMS personnel were dispatched to Mountain Country Foods at 12:47 p.m. on a report of a small airplane that crashed into the roof of a warehouse building at 185 East 1600 North.

After arriving on scene Spanish Fork Fire authorities used a ladder truck to access the roof of the building where they located a single-engine airplane.

A 77-year-old man was found inside the aircraft and was immediately removed and transported to a nearby hospital via Life Flight. The man remains in critical condition but does not appear to have any life-threatening injuries.

Several employees were in the warehouse at the time of the crash but were left uninjured.

The Spanish Fork Airport is within one-fourth of a mile from where the accident occurred.

An ongoing investigation is being carried out by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to determine the cause of the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: Plane crash reported in Spanish Fork, police responding

FRIDAY 01/14/2022 1:40 p.m.

