1 person injured after small plane crash in Hooper

HOOPER, UTAH (ABC4) – A small plane crashed in Hooper, Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to reports of the plane crash which involved two occupants, one of which was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The other occupant was unharmed.

Crews arrived to find the small plane upside down in a field, which reportedly had a small fuel leak.

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Weber and Roy Fire Departments, all responded to the scene. The cause of the crash was not made available.

This wasn’t the first small plane to crash in Weber County on Thursday.

Around 12:21 p.m., crews responded to a small plane crash at Ogden Municipal Airport. When they arrived, the found a small two passenger plane that came to rest on the runway.

The Ogden Fire Department said the pilot, who was the only passenger on the plane, was outside of the aircraft when crews arrived. No injuries were reported.