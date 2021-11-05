Plan ahead: Weekend road closures along I-15 and I-215

NORTHERN UTAH, Utah (ABC4) – Drivers in Northern Utah should prepare for multiple road closures this weekend.

Northbound I-15 in Weber County will see a 700 South traffic shift. Lanes from 700 South in Clearfield to Riverdale Road will be shifted this Saturday. Drivers entering northbound I-15 from 700 South must merge into the left lanes to accommodate this new traffic direction.

Lane changes are being made due to construction of the 200 South Bridge. Detours include using on-ramps at Antelope Drive or 650 North.

Driving in Roy, the northbound I-15 on and off-ramps will close overnight between 10 p.m. on Sunday 11/7 and 5 a.m. on Monday 11/8 for lane striping updates. Detours can be found along 5600 S. exiting northbound I-15.

Road closures along I-215 southbound and westbound will be closed this Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 7 for repairs. Detours for drivers trying to access southbound I-215 from I-15 can be found on Legacy Parkway in Farmington, Centerville, or Bountiful.