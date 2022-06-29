UTAH (ABC4) – Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner and Utahns are sure to be out and about to celebrate our country.

But we all know with crowds, comes traffic.

UDOT is advising drivers to prepare for delays and road closures in the following areas for this weekend.

· I-84 near Morgan – I-84 is reduced to one lane in each direction between Morgan (Exit 106) and Henefer (Exit 112). These restrictions are in place 24 hours a day through fall. Crews are completing pavement and bridge maintenance in the area.

· I-80 and I-215 in eastern Salt Lake County – Lanes are shifted on I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East, and on I-215 between 3300 South and 4500 South. Crews are reconstructing these sections of I-80 and I-215 by removing existing pavement and replacing it with new concrete. This project is also replacing or widening bridges at 1300 East, 1700 East, 2000 East and 2300 East, and is adding a new eastbound lane on I-80. All lanes are scheduled to be open by late 2023.

· I-70 near the I-15 interchange – I-70 is reduced to one lane in each direction between the Cove Fort exit and I-15. Crews are replacing the driving surface and barrier walls on the I-70 bridge over I-15 through fall.

· US-40 north of Heber City – Eastbound US-40 is reduced to one lane north of Heber City near Jordanelle Reservoir. Drivers should expect heavy truck traffic and travel delays, especially Friday afternoon. Crews are completing maintenance work on the concrete pavement in this area and replacing the driving surfaces of the bridges over the Provo River. This work is scheduled for completion in the fall.

