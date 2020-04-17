Plan Ahead: UDOT to close SR-201 for road construction

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is advising drivers to plan ahead for overnight closures of S.R. 201 in West Valley City starting Thursday.

UDOT says portions of S.R. 201 will close at 5600 West beginning as early as 8 p.m. each night and 6 p.m. on Sunday while crews demolish the 5600 West bridge deck.

These closures are scheduled for the following times, according to UDOT:

Eastbound S.R. 201 closed from Thursday, April 16, at 8 p.m. to Friday, April 17, at 6 a.m.

Westbound S.R. 201 closed from Friday, April 17, at 8 p.m. to Saturday, April 18, at 8 a.m.

Both directions on S.R. 201 closed from Saturday, April 18, at 8 p.m. to Sunday, April 19, at 10 a.m.

Both directions on S.R. 201 reduced to one lane from Sunday, April 19, at 6 p.m. to Monday, April 20, at 5 a.m.

All traffic will be detoured off of S.R. 201 at the 5600 West off-ramps and UDOT says vehicles will then be routed via new frontage road connections back onto S.R. 201. Drivers are advised to be alert and follow detour signs.

UDOT says the bridge is being demolished as part of the Mountain View Corridor extension from 4100 South to S.R. 201. Many of the S.R. 201 freeway ramps at 5600 West are also being realigned to accommodate the new connection of Mountain View to S.R. 201. The project is scheduled for completion later next year, according to UDOT.

