PLAN AHEAD: UDOT tells drivers to expects delays during Labor Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The Utah Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to expect delays on roads across the Wasatch Front this Labor Day weekend.

On Friday, UDOT traffic engineers expect delays of up to 20 minutes on northbound I-15 through Davis County from 1-8 p.m. and up to 10 minutes on southbound I-15 through Salt Lake County from 2-8 p.m.

On the following Monday, drivers could expect delays for their return trips to reach 10 minutes on southbound I-15 in Davis County from 3-7 p.m., northbound I-15 near Nephi from 3-7 p.m., westbound U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon from 1-8 p.m., and westbound I-80 from the U.S. 40 junction to the mouth of Parleys Canyon from 1-8 p.m

Here are some areas where drivers could expect delays:

I-15 near Clearfield – All lanes are open on I-15 near Clearfield, but lane splits are in place in both directions to allow crews to work in the median of the freeway. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. Crews are widening I-15 to extend the Express Lanes in both directions between Layton and Riverdale. Work on this project is scheduled to be complete in 2022.

S.R. 39 in Ogden Canyon – S.R. 39 is reduced to one lane, with alternating traffic controlled by a temporary signal, near the mid-canyon bridge between Ogden and Pineview Reservoir. Drivers should plan for delays of 15 minutes or more. Crews are rebuilding the mid-canyon bridge, and work on this project is expected to be complete later this fall.



S.R. 95 Cottonwood Wash Bridge – The primary route to upper Lake Powell from eastern Utah will remain closed on S.R. 95 from the junction of U.S. 191 to S.R. 261. UDOT recommends I-70 to S.R. 24, through Hanksville, for paved access to upper Lake Powell and other outdoor recreational destinations west of Blanding. The bridge is expected to reopen in October.

“UDOT reminds drivers to be cautious behind the wheel and do their part in making travel safer for everybody by staying alert, using seat belts, putting away distractions, and taking breaks to avoid drowsy driving,” UDOT advised in a news release.