Plan Ahead: UDOT advises drivers of multiple closures affecting commute over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation is asking drivers to prepare for delays over the weekend in Salt Lake City and other areas.

UDOT officials say closures on I-80 will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night and I-80 will be down to one lane going both ways between State Street and 1300 East by 9 p.m. They say all lanes are scheduled to reo-pen by 6 a.m. Friday.

The closure will continue seven nights a week, according to UDOT officials. On Saturday and Sunday, both directions will be down to two lanes.

Divers may expect more than 15 minute delays, according to UDOT.

UDOT officials also say the freeway on-ramps from 1300 East to westbound I-80 will close from Monday, July 1, at 6:30 p.m. to Tuesday, July 2, at 6 a.m. and from Tuesday, July 2, at 6:30 p.m. to Wednesday, July 3, at 6 a.m.

The closures will allow crews to work on a bridge maintenance project. During the project, UDOT says they will be repairing or replacing expansion joints at nine different locations along I-80 and they say work will continue through September.

UDOT is also advising drivers about more traffic impacts and a result of different projects ahead.

In Salt Lake City, southbound I-15 will be reduced to four lanes during the day and then to three lanes at night near 1700 South while crews replace damaged barrier and Storm drain from a tanker explosion from earlier in the year, according to UDOT.

Lane closures for this project will begin at Friday June 28 at 9 p.m. and all lanes will reopen by Monday July 1at 5 a.m.

In Saratoga Springs, crews will open a new continuous flow intersection (CFI) at Redwood Road and Pioneer Crossing on Sunday morning, June 30.

Before the CFI is opened, UDOT says crews will disable all traffic signals at the intersection from Sunday, June 29 at 10 p.m. to Sunday, June 30 at 6 a.m. During the hours of repair, Pioneer Crossing will be closed between Crossroads Boulevard and Redwood Road and drivers will be detoured to Crossroads Boulevard.

The intersection will be open on Sunday, June 30, at 6 a.m. UDOT has a video showing how the new intersection will work.

In Orem, UDOT says westbound 800 North will be closed at the intersection with U.S. 189 for two nights this weekend. The lanes will be closed from Saturday, June 29, at 9 p.m. to Sunday, June 30 at 6 a.m. and from Sunday, June 30 at 9 p.m. to Monday, July 1 at 6 a.m.

During the closure, drivers on U.S. 189 will not be able to turn onto 800 North and will need to use 4800 North as an alternate route, according to UDOT.

