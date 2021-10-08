Plan ahead: Road closures along Guardsman Pass this weekend

COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – If you’re planning a trip up the mountains towards Park City, be aware of road closures happening this weekend.

Guardsman Pass Road along Highway 224 will be temporarily closed this weekend due to an incoming storm, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).

Officials plan to close Guardsman Pass this Friday at 9 p.m. and it will not be reopened until Sunday. The time of reopening is dependent on weather conditions and clearing efforts by crews.

Guardsman Pass is a seasonal road that is not typically plowed during winter and has no dedicated plowing operations. The backcountry road is best enjoyed as a scenic drive during summer and fall, providing access to ski resorts, mountain views, and outdoor activities.

UDOT officials say the road may continue to close intermittently due to inclement weather before a final closure for the winter season.

So, if you’re planning to head up Guardsman Pass towards Park City this weekend, take note of alternate routes to ensure your travel plans remain uninterrupted.