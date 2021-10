(Courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation)

PROVO CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Road closures will be in effect on Monday, October 18 in Provo Canyon.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is working to replace a median barrier on U.S. 189 between mileposts 12-13 near the Bridal Veil Falls area.

Drivers should expect single-lane closures in each direction. The closures will be in place Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UDOT officials say travel delays will be present from Monday until mid-November.