Plan ahead: Heavy traffic expected over 4th of July weekend, UDOT says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Heavy traffic is expected this Fourth of July weekend in the Beehive State, and UDOT has one simple message for Utahns: plan ahead.

UDOT says they expect delays of up to 30 minutes on northbound I-15 through Davis County on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., and up to 20 minutes on southbound I-15 through Salt Lake County from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Shorter traffic hold-ups are expected to last through Monday, as UDOT anticipates delays of up to 10 minutes on southbound I-15 in Davis County from noon to 4 p.m.

The majority of UDOT construction projects will suspend operation during the Independence Day weekend in order to reduce delays, although some work zones will see their restrictions continue in order to ensure safety amid the ongoing construction, UDOT explained in a news release.

Some areas where drivers should expect restrictions include:

I-15 in Clearfield – All lanes are open, but lane splits are in place on both directions of I-15 near Clearfield. These allow crews to work in the median of the freeway. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. Crews are widening I-15 to extend the Express Lanes in both directions between Layton and Riverdale. Construction is scheduled to finish this fall.

S.R. 39 in Ogden Canyon – S.R. 39 is reduced to one lane, with alternating traffic controlled by a temporary signal, near the mid-canyon bridge between Ogden and Pineview Reservoir. Delays of 15 minutes or more are typical, so drivers should consider an alternate route for traveling to Pineview Reservoir, Huntsville, Eden and other Ogden Valley destinations. Crews are rebuilding the mid-canyon bridge, and construction is expected to continue through fall.

I-84 near Morgan – I-84 is reduced to one lane in each direction between Morgan (exit 102) and Henefer (exit 112). These restrictions are in place 24 hours a day through July. Crews are completing pavement and bridge maintenance in the area.

S.R. 276 at Lake Powell – UDOT’s Lake Powell ferry, which connects S.R. 276 between Bullfrog and Hall’s Crossing, is not operating at this time because water levels are too low. Drivers will need to use S.R. 95 as an alternate. There is currently no expected date when operations will resume.

On top of the delays, UDOT is advising drivers to be careful by staying alert, wearing your seat belt, putting away distractions, and taking breaks to avoid drowsy driving.