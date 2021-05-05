Places to donate your prom attire

Utah (ABC4) – To many, prom is an important coming-of-age event that will be remembered for years to come.

And with Utah prom season coming to a close, Utahns can help others have that opportunity, too, through donating used prom attire. Here’s a list of local and nationwide organizations that will give your used prom gown a second life.

Local:

The Cinderella Project Utah: This local organization is run 100% on donations and is always accepting donations of new or gently used dresses. Dresses of any size, color, and era are accepted. The dresses are then sold to students for between $5 and $20, even if they are brand new with price tags.

“Our mission is to make prom affordable to ALL,” Angela Miller, the organization’s founder, says.

In addition to dresses, The Cinderella Project Utah is in desperate need of z-racks, matching hangers, a storage location, a location to sell the dresses, as well as men’s suits and separates (slacks, jackets, belts, shoes, ties, and dress shirts), according to Miller. The organization is also always on the lookout for community partners to offer discounts for prom-related services, such as nails, hair, restaurants, limos, and dry cleaners.

Miller says this prom season, the organization had 950 different dresses for customers to choose from. All proceeds go to the local school that assists with the sales. This year, Miller says she ran four sales out of her home and is donating the proceeds to Operation Underground Railroad.

Message Miller at The Cinderella Project Utah Facebook or Instagram accounts for information about how to donate.

Another option is donating to a local thrift shop.

Nationwide:

Check with the national organizations listed below to make sure they are still taking donations due to COVID-19.

Becca’s Closet: Dress donations can be mailed to a variety of chapter locations throughout the United States. The organization is looking for new and gently worn formal dresses less than five years old of all sizes, though small sizes (0-4) and large sizes (16+) are in high demand. Visit beccascloset.org for more information on acceptable donations.

Cinderella’s Closet: This organization accepts donations year-round, according to their website. They accept formal dresses, shoes, purses, and rhinestone jewelry. Dresses must be less than three years old and in excellent condition. Donations can be sent by mail to the following address, the website says:

Cinderella’s Closet

Immanuel United Methodist Church

2551 Dixie Highway

Lakeside Park, KY 41017

Priceless Gown Project: This organization takes dress, shoe, purse, and accessory donations throughout the year. Dresses must not be more than five years old. Donations go to girls who would not be able to afford prom on their own. See the site for more information.