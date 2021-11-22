Pizza chain expanding Utah footprint

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Before the end of the year, Utah County residents will have another pizza restaurant at their disposal.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a California-based pizza chain, has dozens of locations throughout California, Oregon, Nevada, and Utah. The Beehive State has just one location – for now – in South Jordan.

According to a report in QSR Magazine, Mountain Mike’s has reached a deal with Utah-based RVTC Enterprises LLC to bring five more stores to the state, specifically in Utah County.

The first of those locations is scheduled to open in Orem before Christmas, followed by a second location in Spanish Fork opening in spring 2022. Below is a screenshot of Mountain MIke’s website showing the Orem location will be found at 41 West University Parkway.

Screengrab of Mountain Mike’s website page for the soon-to-open Orem location. (ABC4)

Recently, Mountain Mike’s announced plans to expand into Colorado, Idaho, and Texas, according to QSR. Idaho’s first location is slated to open soon in Meridian/Eagle, the chain’s website shows.

Mountain Mike’s first restaurant opened in 1978 in Palo Alto, California. In the 40 years since, Mountain Mike’s has opened over 200 locations throughout western states.

Utah County recently got a Raising Cane’s location when the chain opened its second Utah location in Provo.