Pioneer Theatre Company announces 2020-21 season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As life begins to return to a near-sense of normal, live performances are also making a comeback.

The Pioneer Theatre Company is one of those bringing live performances back having recently announced their 2020-21 season.

“We’ve been SO patient,” the Theatre says. “And it’s time to get back to what we do best, the business of theatre.”

There are seven performances slated to run, starting in September 2021, including “Elf the Musical” and a yet-to-be-announced show.

Pioneer Theatre is also offering multiple season ticket packages, which go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23. You can find more information here.

Because Pioneer Theatre Company resides on the University of Utah campus, all COVID-19 safety guidelines established by the state, Salt Lake County, and the University will be followed. Organizers say this may include socially-distant seating to limit the size of the audience, mandatory mask-wearing, or, if necessary, canceled performances.

The Hive Music Festival recently began selling tickets for its August 2021 festival. Performing artists include Post Malone, DaBaby, and dozens more.