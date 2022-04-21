SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for a stabbing that happened in Pioneer Park Thursday afternoon.

Police say they’ve arrested a 38-year-old Makuthe Deng who is accused of stabbing another man in Pioneer Park.

Officers received a call about a man who had been stabbed at 12:43 p.m. Thursday. Paramedics and officers responded to a nearby business and found the victim with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his upper body. The man was then transported to a local hospital.

After broadcasting the suspect’s description, responding officers were able to locate Deng who was then taken into custody.

“Based on the preliminary information, the men, who are acquaintances, got into an altercation and Deng allegedly stabbed the victim,” a press release from SLCPD states.

Deng was booked on charges of Aggravated Assault, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Public Urination, and Public Intoxication.