Pioneer Park stabbing suspect arrested after trying to break into apartment with axe: Salt Lake City Police

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been taken into custody following a stabbing in Salt Lake City’s Pioneer Park over the weekend.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Salt Lake City Police were called to Pioneer Park for a 42-year-old man who had reportedly been stabbed multiple times. When officers arrived, they treated the man with tourniquets before paramedics transported him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time, Salt Lake City Police reported the suspect was at large but they knew who he was.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Salt Lake City Police officers responded to an in-progress burglary near 100 South 300 East. The victim told authorities someone was trying to break into their apartment.

When police arrived, they say they saw the suspect hit the apartment door with an axe while holding a knife. Salt Lake City Police took the man into custody and during their investigation, discovered the man was connected to the Pioneer Park stabbing.

Police have identified the man as 26-year-old Ibrahim Albasis.

Through their investigation, authorities say they determined Albasis had been invited into the apartment Monday night but was asked to leave and was no longer welcome. He allegedly returned Tuesday morning and tried breaking the door down with an axe while those inside held the door shut, fearing for their safety.

Albasis has been taken to the Salt Lake County Jail and was booked for aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and criminal mischief.