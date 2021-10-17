Pioneer Park stabbing leaves one in critical condition, suspect at large

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Pioneer Park on Saturday night.

Salt Lake City Police say the incident happened in Pioneer Park around 7 p.m. The victim is a 42-year-old man whose identity is not being released at this time.

Police found the victim with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The suspect is still at large, but authorities say the person’s identity has been confirmed.

Police are still investigating the incident.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.