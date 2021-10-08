Pioneer Park hosts free COVID-19 clinic today, booster shots available

A nurse gives a shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a pregnant woman in Montevideo, Uruguay. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re still looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19, head over to Pioneer Park today, Friday, October 8 for your vaccine needs.

The Pioneer Park Coalition is partnering with Salt Lake County to bring a mobile vaccination clinic to Pioneer Park. Vaccinations will be offered from 10:30 am to 1:00 p.m. at Pioneer Park.

Visitors can choose from three vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.

For those who have already been vaccinated and only need a booster shot, those are available at the clinic as well.

Utah continues reporting new COVID-19 cases every day, along with Intermountain Healthcare reporting ICU capacity at 97% across the state.

If you’re looking for booster shots, check out the newly released CDC guidelines on who is most eligible for the Pfizer booster shots.