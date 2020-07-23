Pioneer Day 2020 events and firework shows

Parade participants pull handcarts during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Pioneer Day is a beloved only-in-Utah holiday every July 24 that features parades, rodeos, fireworks and more. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – While COVID-19 has altered some Pioneer Day plans in Utah, there are plenty of festivities and firework shows to enjoy around the state.

Pioneer Day is an official holiday celebrated in Utah on July 24th to commemorate the Mormon Pioneers’ arrival in the Salt Lake Valley.

Aside from this year’s COVID-19 concerns, state officials are warning Utahns of high fire danger. Utah has experienced over 634 human-caused fires so far in 2020. The 634 human-caused fires make up 82% of Utah fires this year. Fire officials across the state ask everyone to use caution and follow all firework restrictions.

At ABC4 we made a list of Pioneer Day events and fireworks shows going on around the state.

2020 Pioneer Day Firework Shows:

Bountiful: Fireworks will be launched from Mueller Park Junior High at Dusk.

Cache Valley: The annual Pioneer Day Festival at the American West Heritage Center will take place on the 25th. There will be living history interpreters that will teach you about early settlers in 1820 to 1920 farm life.

Heber Valley: Heber City will hold its annual Fiddlers n’ Fireworks event on the 24th. Fireworks will launch from Charleston’s city park around 10 p.m.

Hurricane: Sand Hollow resort invites guests to celebrate pioneer history Friday under the stars as in their outdoor amphitheater. Fireworks will follow at 10 p.m.

Kanab: Along with other Pioneer Day festivities, a fireworks show will take place at Jackson Flat Reservoir on the 24th at 10:30 p.m.

Kamas: Traditional Pioneer Day events will take place with just extra COVID-19 precautionary measures. Fireworks will take place on Friday and Saturday nights at 10 p.m after the Kamas Valley Fiesta Days Rodeo.

Mapleton: Mapleton will still hold their fireworks show at dusk.

Mona: Mona will forego all their Pioneer Day celebrations except their fireworks. Fireworks will launch from the city park on the 25th.

Provo: Pioneer Day fireworks will launch from the Provo Towne Center Mall on the 24th at 10 p.m.

Spanish Fork: Spanish Fork has always held some of the state’s largest Pioneer Day celebrations. The rodeo and some of their other events are still scheduled to take place along with fireworks set to start at 10 p.m. the 24th.

Tremonton: A fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. on the 25th at Jeanie Stevens Park. A pickleball tournament, lawn games, and a food truck round-up will also be a part of the weekend’s activities.

Washington City: Fireworks will launch from the Community Center at 10 p.m.