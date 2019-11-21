Pilot recovering from I-15 plane crash

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It was a nightmare that turned into a reality for two Utah families when they received word that their loved ones were involved in a plane crash on I-15 in Roy.

Lucky to be alive. That’s what one sister is saying about her brother who was in the plane when it came crashing down.

“It was really scary when that reality set in that he might not be here anymore,” April Wilcock said.

A plane crash that changed everything for two families.

“You hear about planes crashing but when it’s your own family, it’s a lot more intense,” Wilcock said.

But the two men survived.

Wilcock told ABC4 News that her brother, Bryce Ransom – a flight instructor – is one of the survivors of Sunday’s plane crash.

“Bryce has always loved aviation,” Wilcock said.

She said he’s been flying for quite some time.

“It is a dream turned into a nightmare. It is,” Wilcock said. “And when he called me and told me, ‘I’m thinking about getting into aviation, what do you think?’ I wanna always be supportive, of what he wants to do, but I always was very scared because you know it’s a risk that’s gonna be there, but you hope you never get that phone call.”

With a lot of unknowns after that first phone call, Wilcock said it was scary and the thought of losing her brother was unimaginable.

“Bryce and I have been two peas in a pod,” Wilcock said. “We’re only two years apart and we have just played our whole life. We’ve gotten along, we’ve been best friends our whole entire life.”

Wilcock said her brother has a long road of recovery ahead.

“This morning he was able to squeeze the nurse’s hands with both of his hands and give a thumbs up. And he’s been able to open up his eyes,” Wilcock said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Wilcock said Ransom is now mostly awake and is on the road to recovery. As for the student, she says he has been released from the hospital.

