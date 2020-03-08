Pilot receives minor injuries after crashing plane traveling from Moab to Colorado

MESA COUNTY, Colorado -(ABC4 News) – A pilot walked away with only minor injuries after crashing into the Colorado River Saturday.

According to a post on the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot was flying from Moab to Grand Junction when he crashed along the Colorado River in Knowles Canyon.

Multiple agencies responded including Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Lower Valley Fire Protection District, Mesa County Search and Rescue, and Centurylink helicopter.

The pilot is safe and only sustained minor injuries.

No information as to why the plane crashed has been released and the incident is still under investigation.