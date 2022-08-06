WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A pilot made an emergency landing in a field in Western Weber County Thursday afternoon, officials say.

Weber County Sheriff’s Deputies and Weber Fire District responded to the incident at 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

The pilot reportedly experienced a mechanical failure, which forced him to land.

(Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

Due to the remote location and limited vehicle access, drone pilots from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and Ogden Police Department responded and were “instrumental in locating the plane” and directing Weber County Search and Rescue Teams to the pilot, according to a post from WCSO.

The pilot was uninjured in the incident, officials say.

No further information is currently available.