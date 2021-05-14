Pigs scatter along Utah highway, community rushes to the rescue

SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – Rush hour hit a little different for Utah commuters Friday as a handful of pigs ran across Interstate 15.

On May 14, officers tells ABC4 around 3 p.m., a trailer hauling a group of 30 to 40 pigs from Missouri was traveling southbound on I-15 near Sunset when eight of them fell down onto the freeway near mile marker 336.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the truck driver hauling the livestock was unaware of the toppled livestock and kept going.

Sgt. Carlson with UHP tells ABC4 that as the animals fell from the trailer, three were hit by a car, resulting in two deaths upon impact. Officials say the third had to be put down by animal control due to its extent of injuries.

As many commuters traveling along I-15 were caught off guard by the animals running through traffic, community members and law enforcement got out of their vehicles and wrangled up most of the scattered pigs.

“The troopers, animal control, and community members on scene all did a good job. This was definitely a different call, something you usually don’t expect,” Carlson tells ABC4.

Traffic was backed up in the southbound lanes until the troopers were able to clear the area of livestock, Carlson tells ABC4.

According to Carlson, the truck driver was flagged down moments later and cited for the incident.

Officials say though most of the pigs were rallied together, one remains on the loose.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.