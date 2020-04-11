Piglets and chicks perish in Weber County barn fire

MARRIOT-SLATERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several animals died after a barn fire in Marriot-Slaterville Saturday morning.

According to a press release issued by Weber Fire Distrcit, their crews, along with Ogden City Fire, North View Fire and Weber Sheriff’s Office responded to a barn fire near 520 N. 2800 W. in Marriot-Slaterville.

When crews arrived, the barn was already fully involved in flames and said their biggest challenge was access to the barn as it was behind the house. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 40 minutes.

Livestock, including piglets and chicks, did not survive the fire according to the homeowner.

The structure was a total loss as well as a ford truck that received fire damaged. Officials estimate the damages at $40,000.

There was power to the barn and investigators are still on scene verifying the cause but preliminary results indicate the fire may have been started by a heat lamp that was knocked over by the animals.

Fire officials said one thing to remember when using heat lamps and other heating type devices is that they are UL listed with a safety switch that will shut them off if tipped over. Also, heating devices shouldn’t be placed near flammables and/or items with low ignition temperatures like dry grasses.

No injuries to fire crews or family members were reported.