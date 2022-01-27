Suspect sought in Pig in a Jelly jar restaurant overnight burglary

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect who is responsible for burglarizing and vandalizing the Pig in a Jelly Jar restaurant overnight.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, a man smashed a glass door to get into the restaurant. Once inside, the suspect broke equipment that was used to track orders and made several trips back and forth taking food and alcohol.

“Breaking into someone’s business, for us again, it’s sad, we feel violated,” said co-owner Viviane Wanderly-Britt. “Just ask for help, you know there’s a lot of people out there that are willing to help.”

The restaurant was able to open later in the day.

Police are still searching for the suspect responsible for the vandalism and burglary.

The restaurant is asking that anyone with information to call the police.