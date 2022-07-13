SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Pie and Beer Day is back for 2022, bringing 9,000 slices of pizza to the people of Salt Lake City.

Pie and Beer day returns after a two year break due to COVID-19, and will be held at The Gateway on the west side of downtown.

The event brings together local brewers and restaurants to provide beer and pizza throughout the day, July 24.

Pie and Beer Day is a play on Pioneer Day, celebrating Brigham Young and the first group of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pioneers into the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1987.

The summertime event is hosted by the Downtown Alliance, an organization dedicated to “building a dynamic and diverse community that is the regional center for culture, commerce and entertainment.”

Established in 1991, the Downtown Alliance represents more than 2,500 business and property owners in the Central Business District (CBD), which is bounded by North Temple, Interstate 15, 400 South, and 300 East.

A “special assessment on commercial properties” in the CBD helps to fund the Downtown Alliance. An approximately $2.5 million budget is reportedly comprised of 40% special assessment funds and 60% sponsorships, donations, attendance fees and partnerships with other organizations.

The Pie and Beer Day event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with KUAA Radio hosting live music from local acts, and pizza and beer from a wide variety of restaurants and breweries.

See below for a list of the restaurants that will be providing pies at the event:

Avenues Proper

Bakery 43

Brewers Bread

Bricks Corner

Copper Onion

The Dodo

Eggs In The City

Emigration Cafe

Este Pizza

Eva’s Bakery

Flake Pie Co

Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club

Goodfood Gluten Free Bakery

Nomad Eatery

Oquirrh

Pies The Limit

Porcupine Grill

Rocky Mountain Pies

Squatters

Stein Erickson Lodge

Tin Angel

UTOG

Wasatch Brew Pub

See below for a list of breweries that will be providing beer at the event:

Bewilder Brewing

Bohemian Brewery

Desert Edge Brewery

Epic Brewing

Fisher Brewing Company

Hopkins Brewing Company

Level Crossing Brewing Company

Moab Brewery

Mountain West Cider

Offset Brewing

Ogden River Bring

Proper Brewing Co.

Red Rock Brewing

RoHa Brewing

Roosters

SaltFire Brewing Company

Salt Flats Brewery

Shades Brewing

Squatters

Strap Tank Brewing Company

T.F. Brewing

Uinta Brewing

UTOG Brewing Company

Wasatch Brewery

Come and join at The Gateway this year for the world’s largest assemblage of pie and beer!