WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A grass fire started in West Valley City shortly before 7 p.m.

Officials are on the scene working to put out the fire. According to West Valley City Fire Department, they do not know what caused the fire and are investigating the incident.

The fire is located at 2900 S. Lester Street in West Valley City.

This is a developing story, and ABC4 will update as more information becomes available.