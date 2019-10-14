Pickup truck blaze starts wildfire in Utah County, crews currently on scene

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews are currently battling a wildfire after a pickup truck with two teens inside started on fire in Utah County Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old-girl were in a pickup truck in the Manti-La Sal National Forest area when the pickup caught fire. The fire then spread, causing a 3-5 acre wildfire.

Utah County Fire Inspector Randy Crowther said the fire started about 5 p.m.

Crews from at least five departments, including US Forest Service, Utah County Fire Department, Salem Fire Department, Spanish Fork Fire Department and State of Utah are working to extinguish the fire.

Cannon said the fire is near the area impacted by the Pole Creek Fire in 2018.

*developing* An update will be provided once additional details are released.

