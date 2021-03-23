WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Pick the winner for Utah’s Battle of the Bands

Local News

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4) – Attention all music lovers! Your time has come and officials are asking you to help choose the winner of 2021’s Battle of the Bands.

This year, the competition was widespread and is sponsored by the PTA’s of Granite, Jordan, Murray, and Tooele County School Districts.

Due to COVID-19 the event was held virtually.

Bands battling for the crown include: Paper Cut party, Monolith Boathouse, Laudrie, Toad, Sock Puppets, Moo$3, and Grace Stewart.

Officials say those interested in watching the performances may click here.

Once you have watched every performance, officials then ask viewers to vote! Voters can pick their favorite band here.

“Good luck to all participants, especially to Grace Stewart and Laudrie of Stansbury High School,” writes the Tooele School District.

May be an image of text that says 'Multi-Region Battle ofthe Bands thisyear March 19-23, 2021 LAST DAY TO VOTE IS MARCH 23 PAPER CUT PARTY, MONOLITH BOATHOUSE, LAUDRIE, TOAD, SOCK PUPPETS, M00$3, & GRACE STEWART Scan the QR code to watch the competition vote for your favorite favoriteband band, Good luck to Stansbury High School's Grace Stewart and Laudrie Ûponoredby the PTf granite, Jordan, Murray ச Jooele School Districts EductionFl levated SCHOOL DISTRICT'

