Pick the winner for Utah’s Battle of the Bands

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4) – Attention all music lovers! Your time has come and officials are asking you to help choose the winner of 2021’s Battle of the Bands.

This year, the competition was widespread and is sponsored by the PTA’s of Granite, Jordan, Murray, and Tooele County School Districts.

Due to COVID-19 the event was held virtually.

Bands battling for the crown include: Paper Cut party, Monolith Boathouse, Laudrie, Toad, Sock Puppets, Moo$3, and Grace Stewart.

Officials say those interested in watching the performances may click here.

Once you have watched every performance, officials then ask viewers to vote! Voters can pick their favorite band here.

“Good luck to all participants, especially to Grace Stewart and Laudrie of Stansbury High School,” writes the Tooele School District.