PHOTOS: ‘World’s Most Romantic Hotel’ located in Canyon Point, Utah

(Courtesy of Amangiri Hotel)

CANYON POINT, Utah (ABC4) – The Amangiri Hotel has been ranked number one on Big 7 Travel’s “The 50 Most Romantic Hotels in the World 2022” list.

The hotel is along the border with Arizona in Canyon Point, Utah, and claims 600 acres of the vast Colorado Plateau, “the original Wild West.”

The Colorado Plateau is mostly made up of high desert, and is nicknamed “Red Rock Country” due to the red rock that has been left exposed due to erosion. The region is also home to the Grand Canyon.

The Amangiri sits in this desert landscape of canyons, mesas, ridges and gorges, providing a dramatic setting for the modernist hotel suites and pavilions.

Here are some photos of the “world’s most romantic hotel”:

  • (Courtesy of Amangiri Hotel)
  • (Courtesy of Amangiri Hotel)
  • (Courtesy of Amangiri Hotel)
  • (Courtesy of Amangiri Hotel)
  • (Courtesy of Amangiri Hotel)
  • (Courtesy of Amangiri Hotel)

