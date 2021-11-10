Photos: Utah National Guardsmen return home from year-long deployment

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Families were reunited with their soldiers at the Salt Lake City International Airport after a year apart from one another.

Soldiers from the Utah National Guard’s 141st Military Intelligence Battalion, 300th Military Intelligence Brigade returned to Utah on Tuesday. The detachment is comprised of human intelligence and counterintelligence soldiers who were essential in providing force protection and early warning to U.S. and coalition forces in the region.

“The command team of the 141st Military Intelligence Battalion is excited to welcome home our Soldiers, especially with the forthcoming holiday season. These Soldiers have done an amazing job in the Middle East for the last year” says Maj. Aaron Jardine, executive officer, 141st MI BN. “These Soldiers are some of the most skilled and professional Soldiers in our ranks. We are grateful to see them reunited with family, loved ones, and our battalion as they return home.”

In the slideshow below are photos from the Utah National Guard of the reunions in Salt Lake City International.

Soldier’s from the Utah National Guard’s 141st Military Intelligence Battalion return to Utah after a year-long deployment in support of U.S. Central Command on Nov. 9, 2021. (Utah National Guard)

Soldier’s from the Utah National Guard’s 141st Military Intelligence Battalion return to Utah after a year-long deployment in support of U.S. Central Command on Nov. 9, 2021. (Utah National Guard)

Soldier’s from the Utah National Guard’s 141st Military Intelligence Battalion return to Utah after a year-long deployment in support of U.S. Central Command on Nov. 9, 2021. (Utah National Guard)

Soldier’s from the Utah National Guard’s 141st Military Intelligence Battalion return to Utah after a year-long deployment in support of U.S. Central Command on Nov. 9, 2021. (Utah National Guard)

Soldier’s from the Utah National Guard’s 141st Military Intelligence Battalion return to Utah after a year-long deployment in support of U.S. Central Command on Nov. 9, 2021. (Utah National Guard)

Soldier’s from the Utah National Guard’s 141st Military Intelligence Battalion return to Utah after a year-long deployment in support of U.S. Central Command on Nov. 9, 2021. (Utah National Guard)

Jarath Aranda greets his wife, a Soldier with the 141st Military Intelligence Battalion, returning from a year-long deployment at the Salt Lake International Airport, Nov. 9, 2021. (Utah National Guard)

141st MI Soldiers return from deployment 11-9-2021. (Utah National Guard)

141st MI Soldiers return from deployment 11-9-2021. (Utah National Guard)

Soldier’s from the Utah National Guard’s 141st Military Intelligence Battalion return to Utah after a year-long deployment in support of U.S. Central Command on Nov. 9, 2021. (Utah National Guard)

This comes just in time for the holidays.