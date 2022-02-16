WATCH: Taylorsville structure fire, building evacuated

UTAH (ABC4) - In a recent post uploaded to Instagram, Utah musician David Archuleta has announced his decision to cancel his upcoming ‘OK, All Right’ tour.

The singer-songwriter has been active in sharing the vocal issues he’s been experiencing with his followers on social media. On Feb. 7, Archuleta took to Instagram just an hour and a half before the start of his show to cancel the production altogether, writing, “…I just got back from the doctor and by his orders I need to postpone tonight's show and go on vocal rest.”