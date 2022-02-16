WATCH: Taylorsville structure fire, building evacuated

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Unified Fire has responded to a commercial structure fire in Taylorsville.

Authorities report that the fire is at 1800 W 4700 S.

  • (Courtesy of Unified Fire)
  • (Courtesy of Unified Fire)
  • (Courtesy of Unified Fire)
  • (Courtesy of Unified Fire)

The fire is reportedly on the roof of the building, and the building is evacuated.

Trending Stories