WATCH: Taylorsville structure fire, building evacuated

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Unified Fire has responded to a commercial structure fire in Taylorsville.
Authorities report that the fire is at 1800 W 4700 S.
The fire is reportedly on the roof of the building, and the building is evacuated.
