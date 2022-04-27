WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department found a new friend on Wednesday and managed to keep their fingers and toes in the process.

An officer with St. George Police managed to catch a snapping turtle that had reportedly wandered out of the Fort Pearce area and into a local resident’s yard.

The officer who caught the reptile had luckily been trained in how to pick up snapping turtles, which are known to be capable of causing significant injuries.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR), it is prohibited to collect or possess a snapping turtle.

Additionally, they are not native to Utah.

(Courtesy of St. George Police)

(Courtesy of St. George Police)

(Courtesy of St. George Police)

There have reportedly only been two of these creatures seen in the state in the last 16 years.

DWR says that this female snapping turtle is 32 to 35 years old and that she is now safe in a facility in Northern Utah.

For more information, click here.