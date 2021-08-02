Photos, video: Salt Lake City’s East High among those recovering from floodwaters

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After intense rain on Sunday caused flooding throughout Utah, many are waking up to wet floors and yards.

Among those is Salt Lake City’s East High School.

East High’s Student Government shared this video with ABC4 from their Instagram account, The Real East High.

ABC4‘s Jerad Giottonini shared these photos of the gym at East High, located along 840 S 1300 E. Crews are now working to clean up the area.

Sandbags and small puddles of water remain outside East High School after Sunday night flooding in Salt Lake City. (ABC4)

A generator and trash cans outside the entrance to East High School’s gymnasium and field house. A noticeable line along the doors and dirt on the walls show just how high water rose outside the Salt Lake City school. (ABC4)

Crews use multiple fans and heaters to dry out the gym floor at Salt Lake City’s East High School after Sunday’s rain caused widespread flooding. (ABC4)

In the photos, you can see multiple fans or heaters working to dry the floor, which has visible moisture coating it and dirt at the entrance. A generator can also be seen outside the building.

The entrance area appears to have had high waters at one point, with what looks to be moisture and dirt about four feet high on the walls. There is a visible line along the doors showing just how high water levels reached.

Dirt and debris are visible along the ramp to the entrance as well.

In another photo, you can see sandbags were placed at the entrance to the ramp, but mud and water are visible on both sides.