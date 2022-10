ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A traffic accident occurred in Roy Wednesday morning, restricting traffic in all directions.

Roy City Police say the accident occurred at 4000 South Midland Dr. around 8:30 a.m.

(Courtesy of Roy City Police)

(Courtesy of Roy City Police)

(Courtesy of Roy City Police)

(Courtesy of Roy City Police)

Officers responded to the scene of the crash, and one of the people involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No further information is currently available.