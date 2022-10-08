MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police Officers as well as Murray Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire Friday evening.

Chief Joseph Mittelman, Murray Fire, states that the call came in around 5 p.m. regarding an apartment fire at 309 East 4500 South in Murray.

Murray Police officers were first to arrive on scene, and helped rescue four people from multiple apartments, Chief Mittelman states.

One officer reportedly helped rescue a person from a six-foot balcony.

Mittelman says one unit was damaged by fire, while there was smoke damage to adjacent apartments.

The fire reportedly occurred in “an older apartment building” that did not have sprinklers and was only equipped with smoke alarms, according to Chief Mittelman.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but appears to be accidental in nature, Mittelman says.

Four residents and two officers were treated for smoke inhalation on scene.

No further information is currently available.