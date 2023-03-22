DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Two creative new art installations were unveiled in Draper this week by Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and Draper Mayor Troy Walker.

These installations, which overlook the Price Lone Peak Business Park, feature four cravens made of bronze, each weighing 200 pounds. Three of them sit atop a 22-foot-tall feature over the entrance of the business park. The fourth craven holds a key as it perches on a 20-foot reclaimed historic Rio Grande/Union Pacific gantry beam, which was repurposed for the project.

The art pieces are both made and sourced locally by Utah artist Michael Wilson, who was commissioned by Steven Price to design and sculpt the birds, in partnership with Lehi-based foundry Adonis Bronze producing.

“They can bring a little enjoyment to people’s lives,” Wilson remarked about the installations. “The world’s hurting and the more we can do something positive like this, the better everybody’s going to be.”

Price, who commissioned these installations, aims to bring these types of artworks to the community as a way to inspire and bring Utahns together.

According to Price: “Art matters. Community matters. Beauty matters… art gives us soul. Art inspires us. Art place-makes a community. Art isn’t a decoration, it’s a destination.”

These “destination” art installations join two other pieces in the area commissioned by Price — sculptures of a rhino and polar bears created by artist Dollores Shelledy.

Anyone who’d like to view the Lone Peak Cravens for themselves can see them as they drive west from I-15 along 12300 South, between 200 West, and at the intersection at 265 West.