SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was rescued in backcountry in the North Fork Canyon area on Friday.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (WCSAR) reports that a man, miles into his activity, came into some rough, unfamiliar terrain Friday night.

He reportedly called 911 when it began to get dark and temperatures were dropping below zero.

WCSAR responded are were able to assist the man off the mountain late into the night.

The man was released after having been cleared by medical personnel.

WCSAR encourages anyone who finds themselves in a situation like this to not hesitate to call the police.

(Courtesy of WCSAR)

(Courtesy of WCSAR)

(Courtesy of WCSAR)

(Courtesy of WCSAR)

(Courtesy of WCSAR)

(Courtesy of WCSAR)

(Courtesy of WCSAR)

(Courtesy of WCSAR)

(Courtesy of WCSAR)

The WCSAR team is made up of many men and women volunteers, please consider donating to their cause using Venmo @WeberCountySheriffs-Foundation (Put SAR in notes).