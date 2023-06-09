If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis with thoughts of suicide, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the UNI CrisisLine at 801-587-3000.

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Brigham City Hall was closed on Thursday after a man ran his pickup truck into the building, according to Brigham City Police Department.

At the time of the incident, a 63-year-old man drove his 1999 Ford F-150 truck through the main lobby doors at a high rate of speed before coming to rest in the main lobby.

Once his car was stopped, he reversed his vehicle through the opening that was made, where he was then apprehended by Brigham City Police, according to the probable cause documents.

While the main lobby doors typically see constant traffic throughout the day, there were no citizens or employees harmed as a result of the building crash. Despite citizens parked and in the process of entering Brigham City Hall just seconds before the incident, they were also reportedly unharmed.

Upon contact with the driver, he allegedly stated that he intentionally drove into the lobby. He claimed that he was being pursued by unknown individuals, which was deemed untrue after family members had been contacted, and described the man as having exhibited strange behavior recently that has resulted in several hospitalizations with a deteriorating mental condition.

According to probable cause documents, police conducted field sobriety tests and drug recognition tests, which showed evidence of impairment by an unknown substance.

The man was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, a Class B Misdemeanor, criminal mischief, a Second-Degree Felony, and aggravated assault, A Third-Degree Felony.

