SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers are at the scene of a head-on collision near 420 S. Redwood Rd.

Weather conditions have been making travel less than ideal, yet Salt Lake City Police are investigating this incident as an impaired-driving, hit and run crash.

Paramedics transported two people to the hospital in serious conidition.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

