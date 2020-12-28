PHOTOS: Duchesne County home total loss after Christmas weekend fire

UTAHN, Utah (ABC4) – A Duchesne County home is a total loss after a Saturday morning fire.

Crews from Duchesne Fire Department were called to a structure fire in the 24000 block of West Rock Creek Road just after midnight on December 26.

According to authorities, arriving firefighters found the home, a garage, and an RV heavily involved with fire. All occupants of the home and pets were able to evacuate without injury.

Crews from Duchesne Fire, Altamont Fire, Tabiona Fire, and Fruitland Fire worked through the night to contain and extinguish the fire, but the home and its contents were a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

On Christmas, a Duchesne County man was found crashed in a ravine after he shot his rifle in the air multiple time to call for help.

According to the Department of Public Safety, on December 25, a Duchesne County resident was reported missing at 10:00 a.m.

The resident was later discovered when officers arrived on the scene of a crash near SR-208, mile marker 8.

Officials determine the man’s vehicle ran off the road and came to rest approximately 50 feet west of the highway, and then down a 60-foot ravine embankment.

The driver, suffering incapacitating injuries, stayed in the vehicle until 2:00 p.m. when a local resident witness was in the area, shooting skeet.