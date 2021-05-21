PHOTOS: Crews battle Price City trailer fire

Price trailer fire (Price City Fire Department)

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple crews were called in to help battle a Thursday night trailer fire in Price.

Price City Fire reports crews from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Price Police, Helper Fire, Wellington Fire, and Carbon County Ambulance assisted with the incident.

Photos shared by Price City Fire show a blaze completely overtaking the trailer. Crews can be seen working to control the fire, and encountering heavy smoke.

The trailer, once crews were able to put out the fire, is heavily charred.

Authorities say no injuries were reported in the fire, which remains under investigation.

Around the same time as this blaze, crews in Riverton were battling a home fire, which also involved a car extensive fuel in the tank.

