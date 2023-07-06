WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4) — Police in West Haven made a rather unusual traffic stop earlier this morning when they noticed a dump truck with piles of cement chunks dangling from its bed.

A Truck Inspector with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol when he saw the dump truck driving by. While he first noted the commercial vehicle was missing a tarp, he then saw something even more alarming on its rear — piles of cement barely hanging on and nearly falling onto the roadway.

(Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

(Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

(Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

(Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

He pulled the driver over and conducted a more thorough inspection, also determining the load posed a significant threat to other drivers. The commercial vehicle was then placed out of service until repairs are made.

Unsecured loads pose a tremendous danger, as debris falls from a vehicle can collide with other vehicles or pedestrians, often causing serious injuries and fatalities.

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says unsecured loads and debris cause 1,800 crashes per year.

Lieutenant Colby Ryan with Weber County Sheriff’s Office claims occurrences like this have become a growing issue. “It’s been going up for the last few years. Not just with commercial vehicles, it’s any type of vehicle,” he remarks.

At 55 miles per hour, an object weighing just 20 pounds that falls from a vehicle strikes with an impact of half a ton, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

UDOT states it spends $2.5 million every year clearing ladders, mattresses, appliances, and other garbage from highways and interstates — a number that has crews spending 28% more time cleaning up litter in the last five years.

“It does cause a danger for everyone out there on the highway,” remarks Sergeant Cameron Rhoden with Utah Highway Patrol. “Not only that, if you lose those items out on the highway and it causes an accident, you are liable for that accident.”

Sgt. Rhoden encourages drivers to make sure to properly secure the load in their vehicles and contact law enforcement as soon as possible if a load has been lost.

UHP provides several things drivers can do to ensure everyone stays safe: