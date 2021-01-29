PHOTOS: Car crashes through Draper business’s door

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A Draper business owner got an unfortunate call to start his Friday.

Early Friday morning, the owner of Jamba Juice in Draper received a call from an alarm company notifying them of broken glass.

When he pulled up the security cameras, he saw a car in his lobby.

“So my manager was just a few minutes late,” an employee at the store tells ABC4. “If he would’ve been here, he would have been inside, and who knows where inside the store, putting him in danger.”

He adds that if the incident would have happened an hour later, customers would have been inside, likely putting them in danger as well.

Photos shared with ABC4, which you can see in the slideshow below, show the damage done.

The vehicle appears to have gone through the front door area of the store, sending glass shards scattering across the floor. The vehicle came to a stop in front of the cash register, preventing it from damaging more of the Jamba Juice.

Photos courtesy Nathan Bracken

Plywood was able to be installed until the door and parts of the windows can be replaced.

The owner tells ABC4 that his family has owned this Jamba Juice for two decades and he has never seen anything like that.

Police say they believe the driver may have thought he was in reverse when he was actually in drive.