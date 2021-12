DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – South Jordan Police is investigating how a vehicle crashed into the Oquirrh Lake in Daybreak early Tuesday morning.

Crews are struggling to pull the vehicle out using a tow truck and tractor crane to lift it over the lake’s edge.



car being pulled out of Oquirrh Lake near Daybreak, Utah

car crashes into Oquirrh Lake near Daybreak, Utah

car being pulled out of Oquirrh Lake near Daybreak, Utah

car crashes into Oquirrh Lake near Daybreak, Utah

Police say the car had been stolen and believe the vehicle was dumped into the lake.

ABC4 will update the story as more information becomes available.