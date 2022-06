NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A 2nd alarm apartment fire occurred in North Salt Lake on Saturday, according to the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area.

Officials say that everyone was able to evacuate the apartment and no one was taken to the hospital.

Farmington Fire, Kaysville Fire, Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross all responded to the incident.

(Courtesy of South Davis Metro Fire Service Area)



(Courtesy of South Davis Metro Fire Service Area)

Additionally, Red Cross has been contacted for displaced families.

No further information is currently available.