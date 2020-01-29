Photo of officer ‘flipping the bird’ was photoshopped, police say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police wants to set the record straight about a photo circulating on social media that appears to cast a bad light on one of its officers.

The photo appears to show an officer make an obscene gesture toward a man who was recording him during a homeless camp clean-up at the Salt Lake City Library Monday.

SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking says the photo was edited. He said the department compared the image to a nearby officer’s body camera footage of the encounter and used photo forensics to further analyze the picture.

The footage from the body camera shows the same officer from a different angle holding up two fingers… not one. SLCPD posted a video of the encounter online. The moment in question begins around 1:10.

The department also used fotorensics.com to further examine the photo. The results also suggest the photo was altered. Police say the blue around the hand area indicates the photo was changed.

“What you’re seeing often, is that when we’re out there, we become kind of the lightning rod for some of the protestors cause they want to engage us and try to drum up an issue or create a situation and so we’re there to make sure everyone remains safe and calm,” said Wilking.

The group that posted the image in question online was angry with police and health department officials for removing things they say belong to the city’s unsheltered residents. Police say they’re just cleaning up items that are left behind.

