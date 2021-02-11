Phone service temporarily out at ABC4, small number of others possibly impacted

(ABC4) – If you are trying to reach ABC4 Thursday morning but aren’t having luck, it’s likely not you.

According to phone service provider All Stream, service is down at ABC4 and its team is working to resolve the issue.

ABC4 spoke with All Stream customer service early Thursday morning, and while the service representative confirmed the interrupted service, they say it’s not considered a full-scale outage; no more than a few customers have been affected.

Little is known regarding what caused the interruption or how long it may last, so if you would like to reach ABC4 please use our digital submission form.

If you are an All Stream customer experiencing the interruption, you may contact their customer service line with your cell phone at 866-468-3472. If you would like the latest information but don’t want to wait on the phone, check back on this story regularly as ABC4 will continue to update this story as we learn more.